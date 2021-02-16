NWS issues winter storm warning for region

E-T staff report

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday for the entire region surrounding Erath County.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with 2-6 inches of total snow accumulation. The heaviest accumulations are expected northeast of the Metroplex. Total ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-fourth of an inch are expected, with the highest accumulations expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton, according to reports from the NWS.

Impact of this storm includes dangerous travel conditions, additional power outages, and wind chills cold enough to result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Travel is discouraged.

During this time of extreme weather, city utilities are being stressed and the city of Stephenville on Monday asked all residents to "immediately and actively" conserve water.

Power outages have affected the city's wells and pump stations. Until power is restored, the water system will struggle to meet demand.

"Please conserve water. Please do not wash laundry or dishes and keep bathing and bathroom use to a minimum," the city statement reads.

As the cold temperatures have lingered across the state for the past couple of days, the state's electric utilities have been pushed to their limits.

"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state's power grid, said Tuesday morning that the number of outages across the state remains high, but that it's optimistic 'that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day.' Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, the grid operator said on Twitter that additional wind, solar power and thermal power generators have indicated 'that they expect to become available,'" according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

The number of businesses and homes without power was reportedly around 4 million Tuesday morning. Temperatures across the state remained extremely low for Texas. It was in the teens in Houston and Austin and around 10 degrees in Dallas at around 9:45 a.m., the Tribune reported.

Locally, officials were encouraging residents experiencing power outages to contact their service provider.

"If you are in the Oncor service area (which is most people inside the city limits) then go to their website to check and report your outage or check the status of the outage," the Stephenville Police Department notified residents via its Facebook page. To report an outage or follow the extent of the rolling outages, visit stormcenter.oncor.com

The city reported on its Facebook page that city offices and the library were among facilities closed on Tuesday due to power outages.

Water main breaks in the frigid temperatures were also a concern.

On Sunday, city crews responded to a 6-inch water main break on Graham Street near the hospital just before 7 a.m. Crews worked to expose the stress fracture and repair the waterline. Water and traffic were restored to the area in less than four hours, the city reported on its Facebook page.

On Monday, crews responded to another break near Elm and Neblett streets. Water was restored within four hours.

"The Stephenville Street Department was on hand to sand the road after repair and Stephenville Fire Department was on scene to make sure everyone was safe and had a place to warm up," reads the city's Facebook post.

Associated Well Services of Stephenville offered the following advice via social media: "If you’re well system is frozen, please turn the breaker off to the system. If left on, the pump can be burnt up and even worse your well can be ruined if the pump in the well gets hot enough to begin to melt the casing. So please turn the breaker off to the well pump."

A place to stay warm

During these extreme cold temperatures, some local business owners have offered their places of business as shelter for those experiencing issues with heating their homes.

According to a post on the Erath County Sheriff's Office Facebook, VW Stephens, owner of the Purple Goat and City Limits, advised that during this time of extreme cold he has opened the doors of City Limits as a shelter for anyone needing a warm place to stay.

"If you go there you will need to provide your own bedding, toiletries and meals during your stay. Thank you Mr. Stephens," the post reads.

In addition, 4 Elite Roofing, US Hwy 377 South next to Kubota, "has also opened room for a shelter during these extreme weather conditions. They also have limited shelter space in a heated shop for accommodations for pets," a social media post reads.

Extreme cold

During this time of extreme cold temperatures, residents are asked to avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Travel will continue to be very difficult, if not impossible, through the period with ice-covered roads. The strong winds could also result in blowing and drifting of snow creating near white-out conditions with visibility less than a mile at times, according to the NWS.

On Monday night, the Erath County Sheriff's Office reported some areas of ice buildup with 2-3 inches of snow on some county roads, making travel extremely difficult.

The Stephenville Police Department, Erath County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Tarleton State University Police Department provided the public with the following winter weather safety tips:

• Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.

• Keep a winter survival kit in your car if you must go somewhere.

• Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts

• Trickle water through pipes to increase heating and crawl/ceiling spaces to prevent freezing.

• Check on the elderly.

• Bring pets inside.

• If you must go outside, wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing.

• Wear a hat.

• Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold air.

• Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

If you have questions or need assistance call the police department at (254) 918-1273. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org.

For additional information, visit www.weather.gov/fwd/