Tarleton tennis announces 2022 summer camps

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Tennis announced Friday they will host four camps this summer, beginning on Memorial Day.

Boys and girls alike are invited to participate if between the ages of 6-17, or between kindergarten and 12th grade. Camps will be staffed by Tarleton coaches alongside former and current members of the Western Athletic Conference champion team.

Each camp is five days long, with check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m., pickup at noon. Campers will be split up based on age and ability. Each camp will focus on technique, individual instruction, tennis scoring format, games and point play, culminating in a tournament match play day on the last day.

It is $190 to attend a camp. For families that choose to sign up three or more children, the first two children are charged the normal price, while each child after that will receive a 50 percent discount. All participants are covered by a secondary medical insurance which is included in the camp fee. The camps will be held at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts on campus of Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

All four camp dates can be found below:

• Camp #1: May 30-June 3

• Camp #2: June 13-17

• Camp #3: July 18-22

• Camp #4: Aug. 1-5

For full information and to register, visit www.tarletontenniscamps.com.