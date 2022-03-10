Texans dominate Missouri State for 6th sweep of season

TSU Sports Information

DURANT, Oklahoma – Tarleton hasn't been a member of NCAA Division I long, but they've sure been playing like an established D1 program, like the one they beat on Tuesday.

Tarleton won yet again, their 10th win over their past 11 matches, in dominating fashion 4-0 over Missouri State. It was a neutral site match played at the Southeastern Tennis Complex in Durant, Oklahoma.

The Texans improved to 11-3 with the win, taking their fourth straight away from Stephenville, their longest such stretch since 2016-17. Their 11-3 record is their best through 14 matches since 2013-14. This was also Tarleton's second straight sweep and sixth of the season, their most in a year also since 2013-14.

Missouri State started their women's tennis program over 50 years ago and became a Division I team in 1993. The Bears recently were champions of the Missouri Valley Conference and made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

It was Tarleton though that looked like a tournament team, winning ever set in every match the purple and white played.

In doubles, Deniza Marcinkevica and Martha Makantasi won in the No. 1 flight 6-2 over Mary Houston and Mara Presot. At No. 2, Jemi Aguilar and Elsa Boisson rolled Juliette Robinson and Kate Miley 6-1. At No. 3, Celia Vaudiau and Anna Davidson won by default.

In singles, team points were won by Makantasi at No. 2, Vaudiau at No. 4, and Natalia Komar at No. 6. Makantasi won 6-1, 6-3 over Houston to improve to 11-3 on the year, a perfect 3-0 at the Nos. 1 and 2 positions. She has won four straight matches. Vaudiau won by opponent retirement 6-1, 3-0 over Presot to improve her singles winning streak to 12 straight matches, now 12-1 on the season. Komar won by default.

The other three singles matches were unfinished with Tarleton owning the lead in each. Marcinkevica led Robinson 6-1, 5-2 at No. 1, Boisson led Sandra Lukacova 6-2, 4-2 at No. 3, and Davidson led Miley 5-0 at No. 5.

The Texans now return home for a Tuesday match against Pacific at 10 a.m. at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts.