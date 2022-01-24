Tarleton falls to 18th-ranked Sooners in Norman

TSU Sports Information

NORMAN, Oklahoma — Tarleton put in a solid effort in Norman, but the Oklahoma Sooners proved too tough.

The Sooners beat the Texans 7-0 at the Headington Family Tennis Center on Saturday. Oklahoma entered the match ranked as the No. 18 team in all of NCAA Division I in the ITA Collegiate Tennis Division I Women's Top 25 Coaches Poll.

The Texans rolled out a new lineup in their third match (1-2 now), keeping the top pair the same of Deniza Marcinkevica and Jemi Aguilar, but placing Natalia Komar with Martha Makantasi at the No. 2 position and Elsa Boisson with Celia Vaudiau at No. 3. The latter two pairs each lost 0-6, No. 2 to Carmen Corley and Emma Staker, No. 3 to Anchisa Chanta and Marcelina Podlinska. Marcinkevica and Aguilar were down 2-3 but up 40-30 in the sixth game against Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva before the match was discontinued due to the doubles point already being in hand.

In singles, No. 1 Marcinkevica played Corley tight to start, the No. 105 ranked player in Division I. The two were tied at 3-3 in the first set before Corley took over from there, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Aguilar got to face off against the No. 16 player in the nation at the No. 2 position, losing 0-6, 1-6 to Sleeth. Makantasi lost 1-6, 1-6 to Chanta, Boisson lost 0-6, 1-6 to Pisareva, and Komar lost to Podlinska 0-6, 2-6, in the No. 5 spot. Anna Davidson made her match debut Saturday in the No. 6 position, losing 0-6, 0-6 to Staker, the No. 101 ranked player in the nation.

The Texans will next be in Nashville for two matches against two different programs on Friday-Saturday. On the first day, they'll play Lipscomb at 1 p.m., followed by a match at Belmont on Saturday at 3 p.m.