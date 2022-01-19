Texans chalk up first win with sweep of McNeese

TSU Sports Information

COLLEGE STATION — A day after taking on the No. 14 team in the nation in Texas A&M, the Texans stayed in College Station to play McNeese on Monday in a neutral site matchup.

Tarleton swept the meeting 7-0 to improve to 1-1 on the year, leaving McNeese winless on their trip, dropping them to 0-2.

It was a total team effort – clearly, since it was a 7-0 win, but the Texans were in sync from the get-go demonstrating it was going to be tough sledding for the Cowgirls.

In the No. 1 position doubles match, Deniza Marcinkevica and Jemi Aguilar made quick work of the Carlotta Romito-Ariane Monlleo Sanchis pair, winning 6-1. They then got to witness another 6-1 win by the Texans in the No. 2 spot by Martha Makantasi and Elsa Boisson over Natalia Ballo and Matilde Mulatero.

The Cowgirls only had five competitors, so after the doubles match, the Texans already held a 2-0 lead with Natalia Komar winning by default.

Like Sunday night, Celia Vaudiau (No. 5) had one of the more impressive outings for the Texans, this time shutting out McNeese's Yukina Abe 6-0, 6-0.

Marcinkevica (No. 1) and Makantasi (No. 3) both won in straight sets. The former won 6-2, 7-5 over Romito, and the latter won 7-6, 6-2 over Ballo. Makantasi won her first set tiebreaker 8-6.

Boisson (No. 4) had a comeback victory over Monlleo 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 for her first singles win of the year. Aguilar (No. 2) held off Mulatero 6-3, 5-7, 1-0. With the team win already in hand, the two played a 10-point tiebreaker to settle the match, which Aguilar won 10-6.

Next up for Tarleton is the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on Saturday. It will be a doubleheader between the two programs, set for 10 a.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT. at the Headington Family Tennis Center.