Boisson, Palatte lead Texans in first tournament of season

SAN ANGELO — Seven Texans participated in the first tournament of the 2021-22 tennis season, putting together a positive showing at the Angelo State/Bentwood Slam Fest in San Angelo this past weekend.

Elsa Boisson and Faustine Palatte highlighted the effort with their run to the title match in doubles in Flight 2. The pair went 2-0 in their flight with wins at 8-3 and 8-7(6), before falling in the finals 3-8.

Boisson and Palatte also had strong performance in singles competition. Boisson, a sophomore, won the Flight 2 West region with a 6-4, 7-5 match victory and a nail-biting 4-6, 6-4 [10-8] win. She also played in the Flight 2 East region, taking her first round matchup to the tiebreaker set before falling 2-6, 6-3 [4-10].

\Palatte, a senior, placed second in one of the two main flights with a 3-1 record, sweeping her three match wins at 6-2 7-5, 6-2 6-3, and 6-2 6-1. Her only loss came to the 4-0 first place finisher in 1-6 0-6 fashion.

Sophomore Rose Watanabe split her singles matches in one of the main flights 2-2, finishing third in her group with wins of 6-4 6-2 and 6-2 6-3, and losing scores of 5-7 6-4 [9-11] and 1-6 3-6.

Newcomer Deniza Marcinkevica, a junior, won her first match on Sunday 6-7(4) 6-4 [10-8] before falling in the finals of Flight 1 West region 4-6 3-6. She also did well with her fellow doubles teammate Natalia Komar, a sophomore and also a newcomer. They reached the title match of the Flight 1 East region after winning their first two rounds 8-5 and 8-5, falling in the last round 2-8. Komar also participated in three singles matches.

The last two Texans at the tournament were junior Celia Vaudiau and freshman Anna Davidson. Davidson won a singles match in Flight 4 West 6-4 7-6(2) and played two doubles matches alongside Vaudiau. Vaudiau also played in two singles matches.

Tarleton gets a long break now, playing their next tournament on Oct. 2-3 in San Marcos, Texas, at the Texas State Play Day.