Tarleton’s 2021 fall tennis schedule released, begins Sept. 3

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton's 2021 fall tennis schedule was announced on Thursday, with the Texans scheduled to play in five tournaments.

Tarleton's season will begin on Sept. 3-4 with back-to-back weeks of competition, first with the Tyler Invite in Tyler, Texas. On Sept. 10-11, Tarleton will play in the Angelo State University/Bentwood Slam Fest in San Angelo, Texas.

On Oct. 2-3, Tarleton will head to San Marcos to play in the Texas State Play Day. From Oct. 14-18, Texas Christian University will host regionals in Fort Worth. Tarleton will then host its own tournament in Stephenville on Oct. 22 with the Texan Invite.

Head coach Elianne Douglas-Miron returns for her third season at the helm. Last season, the Texans sported an 11-10 record, 5-1 in conference play, placing second in the Western Athletic Conference regular season standings. They finished the campaign strong, winning five of their last six matches, including two 7-0 shutouts.

The 10-woman team will have seven returners, including Martha Makantasi, who was named The Grove Student-Athlete of the Year for 2020-21.

The spring schedule will be announced at a later date. To view the fall schedule online, visit: https://tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-tennis/schedule