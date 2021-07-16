Tarleton tennis named ITA All-Academic Team; record nine Texans named Scholar-Athletes

TSU Sports Information

TEMPE, Ariz. ­­– The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced their 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis ITA Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams and Tarleton State University was well represented.

The entire women's tennis team was recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team for the third consecutive season, the seventh time since 2012 and the first time as an NCAA Division I program. The ITA All-Academic Team award is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letterwinners are factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year. Tarleton finished the year with a team GPA of 3.67 and had four student-athletes with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the year.

"I am tremendously proud of this team," said head coach Elianne Miron. "These incredible student-athletes have worked so hard on and off the court this year and these awards are very well deserved. I also want to shout out to our incredible academic staff in our athletics department, who continue to support these student-athletes classroom. These awards wouldn't be possible without them. We are very well surrounded here at Tarleton."

In addition to the team recognition, a program record nine of Tarleton's 10 rostered players earned recognition as an ITA Scholar-Athlete –Faustine Palatte, Celia Vaudiau, Gaayatri Shankar, Jemi Aguilar, Elsa Boisson, Mihaela Codreanu, Hadley Jones, Martha Makantasi, and Rose Watanabe. It is the third straight season that Palatte has been named an ITA Scholar-Athlete.

To earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must be a varsity letterwinner, have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.

Including this year's awards, the Tarleton Women's Tennis program has had seven teams named ITA All-Academic since 2012 and 40 ITA Scholar-Athletes since 2009.

Tarleton went 11-10 last year in their inaugural Division I campaign and finished second in the Western Athletic Conference regular season standings with a 5-1 league mark.