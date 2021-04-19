Texans sweep Seattle in season finale to clinch winning season

TSU Sports Information

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Tarleton's inaugural NCAA Division I Tennis season ended on a high note Saturday morning as the Texans swept Seattle University 7-0 and clinched a winning record (11-10).

Women's Tennis is the fourth program — football, volleyball, men's basketball — to finish with an overall record at .500 or higher. Tarleton is in its first transition season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

The Texans will now await the results from Grand Canyon's final two matches. Tarleton has already secured at least a second-place finish in the WAC standings. If GCU loses a match this weekend, the Texans can clinch at least a share of the WAC regular season championship.

"Today was a great match from all of our girls," said head coach Elianne Miron. "We got to send Mihaela (Codreanu) off with a well-deserved 7-0 sweep. I can't say enough about her and her leadership this season. After losing her senior year to COVID, she had something to prove. She came in a proved how great of a tennis player and leader she is. I'm very proud. We ended on a great note and I look forward to continuing to build this program."

The complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Jemi Aguilar/Martha Makantasi (TAR) def. Gianan, Hannah/Rasmussen, Jillian (SU) 6-2

2. Mihaela Codreanu/Faustine Palatte (TAR) def. Rooke, Peggy/Bader, Michelle (SU) 7-5

3. Elsa Boisson/Hadley Jones (TAR) def. Asciuto, Martina/Grossman, Hannah (SU) 7-6

SINGLES

1. Mihaela Codreanu (TAR) def. Gianan, Hannah (SU) 6-3, 6-2

2. Jemi Aguilar (TAR) def. Rooke, Peggy (SU) 6-2, 6-2

3. Martha Makantasi (TAR) def. Sabotic, Alisa (SU) 6-0, 6-4

4. Elsa Boisson (TAR) def. Grossman, Hannah (SU) 6-2, 6-1

5. Celia Vaudiau (TAR) def. Sanabria, Aranza (SU) 6-4, 7-5

6. Rose Watanabe (TAR) def. Asciuto, Martina (SU) 4-6, 6-4, 10-3

With the win in No. 3, Martha Makantasi finished her freshman campaign with a team-best singles record of 16-2. Her 16 singles victories is the most by a Texan since Karla Martinez (17) in 2013.