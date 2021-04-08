Codreanu, Palatte claim WAC Doubles Team of the Week honors

TSU Sports Information

DENVER – For the second time this season, Mihaela Codreanu and Faustine Palatte are the top doubles pairing in the Western Athletic Conference as the Texan tandem was named the TicketSmarter WAC Doubles Team of the Week.

Codreanu, a junior from Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Palatte, a sophomore from Lyon, France, picked up a pair of thrilling wins in the No. 2 flight of both matches last week. The tandem earned tiebreak victories over NM State and UT Rio Grande Valley to collect its sixth win of the season and help the Texans complete a 2-0 weekend in WAC play.

Tarleton will make a four-match road trip next week to conclude its first NCAA Division I season. The road trip begins on Tuesday with a 3 p.m. match at UT Permian Basin.