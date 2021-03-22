Texans fall in battle with GCU for WAC’s top spot

TSU Sports Information

ST. GEORGE, Utah ­– Saturday pitted arguably the two best teams from the Western Athletic Conference and the Texans suffered a 6-1 loss to the Lopes.

Jemi Aguilar and Martha Makantasi earned a 6-4 win in No. 1 doubles, but it wasn't enough to secure the point as the Texans dropped No. 2 and 3. In singles, only Celia Vaudiau was able to claim a point for the Texans, doing so with a 10-4, set-three tiebreak victory.

The complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Jemi Aguilar/Martha Makantasi (TAR) def. Weiss, Jana/Puehse, Natasha (GCU) 6-4

2. Occhipinti, Emilia/Prudhomme, Autum (GCU) def. Mihaela Codreanu/Faustine Palatte (TAR) 6-2

3. Lomas, Joely/Andersen, Taylor (GCU) def. Celia Vaudiau/Elsa Boisson (TAR) 6-1

SINGLES

1. Puehse, Natasha (GCU) def. Mihaela Codreanu (TAR) 6-3, 6-4

2. Occhipinti, Emilia (GCU) def. Jemi Aguilar (TAR) 6-4, 6-1

3. Weiss, Jana (GCU) def. Martha Makantasi (TAR) 6-3, 6-4

4. Lomas, Joely (GCU) def. Elsa Boisson (TAR) 6-2, 6-1

5. Celia Vaudiau (TAR) def. Prudhomme, Autum (GCU) 6-3, 3-6, 10-4

6. Andersen, Taylor (GCU) def. Faustine Palatte (TAR) 6-3, 6-1

Tarleton will make its final home stand next weekend with home matches against Tyler Junior College on Friday and Texas State on Saturday.