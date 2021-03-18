Codreanu, Palatte sweep WAC weekly tennis honors

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – A sweep on the court led to a sweep in the WAC weekly awards as Mihaela Codreanu and Faustine Palatte were named the TicketSmarter WAC Tennis Athletes of the Week. The pair won the doubles award and Codreanu was also named the singles player of the week.

This is the fourth week this season in which the Texans have earned a WAC weekly honor and the second time this season the purple and white have swept the honors. Six different Texans have been recognized by the conference this season.

Tarleton hosted South Dakota last week in their first home Division I match and handled the Coyotes in a 4-0 clinching sweep.

Codreanu and Palatte secured their third straight doubles win. The tandem defeated the Coyotes' Anna Bukina and Berta Girbau by a score of 6-2, helping the Texans take the doubles point. Since partnering together on February 24, Codreanu and Palatte have gone 3-0 in the No. 2 doubles flight for Tarleton.

Codreanu earned her first win over a Division I opponent. In the No. 1 flight, Codreanu topped the Coyotes' Habiba Aly 6-2, 6-2. Prior to her loss to Codreanu, Aly entered the week with a perfect 4-0 record.

Tarleton will make its return to WAC play this weekend in St. George, Utah with neutral site matches against Chicago State and Grand Canyon on Friday and Saturday.