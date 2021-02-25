Texan Tennis wins home opener against Dallas Baptist

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – It took nearly two months, but Tarleton finally made their home tennis debut Wednesday afternoon and did not disappoint as the Texans blasted former Division II conference rival Dallas Baptist 6-1.

"It was great to be competing in Stephenville and on our home courts again," said head coach Elianne Miron. "Dallas Baptist came out swinging but we held our ground and brought great energy.

"Mihaela played a high-quality match today," she added. "She dictated most of the points and stepped up in the important moments. It was really fun to all of her hard work pay off. I'd like to thank everyone who came out today and supported, especially Dr. and Mrs. (James and Kindall) Hurley who got to see our girls play for the first time. We can't wait for the next home match."

Tarleton mix and matched their top two doubles pairings with Jemi Aguilar teaming with Martha Makantasi for the first time and Codreanu partnering with Faustine Palatte. Both new teams won while Celia Vaudiau and Rose Watanabe handled their business in the No. 3 spot to sweep doubles.

Makantasi pushed her WAC-leading singles record to 5-1 with a dominant showing in the No. 3 flight, winning 6-1, 6-0. Jemi Aguilar also won her fourth consecutive match with a win in the No. 2 spot. Tarleton also won in the No. 5 and 6 spots while Codreanu earned her first career win in the No. 1 spot for Tarleton with a 6-2, 6-3 victory.

The complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Jemi Aguilar/Martha Makantasi (TAR) def. Kate Daugherty/Taylor Leslie (DBU) 7-5

2. Mihaela Codreanu/Faustine Palatte (TAR) def. Ira Vogelman/Leslie Omeire (DBU) 6-3

3. Rose Watanabe/Celia Vaudiau (TAR) def. Adriana Carpenter/Sarah Castleberry (DBU) 6-3

SINGLES

1. Mihaela Codreanu (TAR) def. Kate Daugherty (DBU) 6-2, 6-3

2. Jemi Aguilar (TAR) def. Taylor Leslie (DBU) 7-6 (5-0), 6-4

3. Martha Makantasi (TAR) def. Adriana Carpenter (DBU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Ira Vogelman (DBU) def. Faustine Palatte (TAR) 7-5, 6-4

5. Celia Vaudiau (TAR) def. Devon Canning (DBU) 6-4, 6-2

6. Rose Watanabe (TAR) def. Leslie Omeire (DBU) 6-1, 6-3

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,1,5,6,2,4)

Tarleton will head to San Marcos Saturday for an afternoon showdown with Division I Texas State.