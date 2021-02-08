TSU tennis falls in Friday match at Abilene Christian; swept in Saturday road match with UTA

TSU Sports Information

ARLINGTON – Tarleton suffered its second straight road loss Saturday morning with a 4-0 loss against UT Arlington.

Tarleton lost the top two doubles matches to head into singles behind the eight-ball and down 1-0. The top three players in Tarleton's lineup were locked in heated battles with 1 set already secured in each, but the Texans dropped the No. 4, 5 and 6 flights to give the Mavericks a 4-0 clinch.

On Friday in Abilene, the Texans suffered a 5-2 loss against Abilene Christian.

The Wildcats swept doubles to earn the point and then went on to win the No. 1, 4, 5 and 6 singles points to win the match. Jemi Aguilar and Martha Makantasi earned wins in the No. 2 and 3 flights for Tarleton.

Makantasi improved to a team-best 4-1 in singles play with her fourth straight singles win.

• Saturday's complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Akimova, Polina/Takeuchi, Nanaka (UTA) def. Jemi Aguilar/Mihaela Codreanu (TAR) 6-1

2. Natal, Lucia/Horiguchi, Momoka (UTA) def. Celia Vaudiau/Rose Watanabe (TAR) 6-2

3. Pons, Carla/Boza, Almudena (UTA) vs. Martha Makantasi/Faustine Palatte (TAR) 5-5, unfinished

SINGLES

1. Horiguchi, Momoka (UTA) vs. Mihaela Codreanu (TAR) 6-1, 0-6, 2-1, unfinished

2. Chileno, Liz (UTA) vs. Jemi Aguilar (TAR) 2-6, 6-3, 1-0, unfinished

3. Akimova, Polina (UTA) vs. Martha Makantasi (TAR) 2-6, 5-3, unfinished

4. Natal, Lucia (UTA) def. Celia Vaudiau (TAR) 6-2, 6-2

5. Pons, Carla (UTA) def. Faustine Palatte (TAR) 6-2, 6-2

6. Takeuchi, Nanaka (UTA) def. Rose Watanabe (TAR) 6-3, 6-0

• Friday's complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Claire Fisher/Ileana Mocciola (ACUW) vs. Mihaela Codreanu/Jemi Aguilar (TAR) 4-3, unfinished

2. Allison Stewart/Sylvia Viljoen (ACUW) def. Celia Vaudiau/Rose Watanabe (TAR) 6-2

3. Nini Memishishi/Maryjoe Crisologo (ACUW) def. Martha Makantasi/Elsa Boisson (TAR) 6-1

SINGLES

1. Nini Memishishi (ACUW) def. Mihaela Codreanu (TAR) 7-5, 6-2

2. Jemi Aguilar (TAR) def. Maryjoe Crisologo (ACUW) 6-2, 6-2

3. Martha Makantasi (TAR) def. Sylvia Viljoen (ACUW) 6-4, 6-1

4. Allison Stewart (ACUW) def. Celia Vaudiau (TAR) 6-0, 6-2

5. Ileana Mocciola (ACUW) def. Rose Watanabe (TAR) 6-2, 6-4

6. Claire Fisher (ACUW) def. Faustine Palatte (TAR) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Tarleton will make its home debut this week when the Texans host UT Permian Basin and Stephen F. Austin on Friday and Saturday.