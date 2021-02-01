Texans blast UTRGV for first WAC tennis win

TSU Sports Information

EDINBURG – Tarleton Tennis completed the two-day sweep in Edinburg by knocking off UT Rio Grande Valley 6-1 on Sunday for its first Western Athletic Conference victory of the season.

On Saturday, Tarleton topped future league foe Lamar 6-1 for its first women's tennis win of its NCAA Division I era.

"I'm so proud of these girls and how they represented Tarleton State University this weekend," said head coach Elianne Miron. "We used our momentum from yesterday and came out strong in doubles. (UTRGV) was a very tough team, but we were able to come out on top in some very important points.

"The future of our program was on full display. We played four freshmen in our lineup and they scored five of our six points today," she added. "Also, Mihaela Codreanu played really quality tennis this weekend and came up just short in a couple of three-set matches. She deserves a lot of credit for her competitiveness, sportsmanship and leadership for our young girls. I just really like what I'm seeing from this group all the way through our lineup."

Tarleton jumped out to a quick lead by taking the doubles point with wins in the No. 2 and 3 flights. The reigning WAC Doubles team of the week, Celia Vaudiau and Rose Watanabe, got back in the win column with a quick 6-1 win in the No. 2 spot before Elsa Boisson and Martha Makantasi clinched the point right after with a 6-2 win at No. 3.

In singles, Makantasi was the first Texan on the board with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the No. 3 flight. Jemi Aguilar, Watanabe, Boisson and Vaudiau followed suit in respective order to give Tarleton more than enough points to earn their second straight win. Makantasi and Vaudiau improved their singles record to a team-best 3-1 on the season with their third consecutive singles wins.

• The complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Isabelle Bahr/Valeria Montero (UTRGV) def. Mihaela Codreanu/Jemi Aguilar (TSU) 6-3

2. Celia Vaudiau/Rose Watanabe (TSU) def. Kristyna Mamicova/Ana Platisa (UTRGV) 6-1

3. Elsa Boisson/Martha Makantasi (TSU) def. Katarina Sasaroga/Sandra Putz (UTRGV) 6-2

SINGLES

1. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) def. Mihaela Codreanu (TSU) 6-2, 6-7, 6-1

2. Jemi Aguilar (TSU) def. Kristyna Mamicova (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-2

3. Martha Makantasi (TSU) def. Valeria Montero (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-2

4. Elsa Boisson (TSU) def. Katarina Sasaroga (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-3

5. Celia Vaudiau (TSU) def. Ana Platisa (UTRGV) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

6. Rose Watanabe (TSU) def. Alicai Thal (UTRGV) 6-0, 6-2

Tarleton will be back in action next weekend with a pair of short road trips. The Texans will head to Abilene Friday for a showdown with former LSC and incoming WAC rival, Abilene Christian, before heading to Arlington next Saturday for a battle with UT Arlington.