Texan Tennis falls in D1 debut at TCU

TSU Sports Information

FORT WORTH – Tarleton put up a valiant effort in its first women's tennis match as a Division I program, but suffered a loss in the season opener against TCU Saturday afternoon.

"I don't think the final score reflects the quality of the match," said head coach Elianne Miron. "Our girls played really, really well, especially our two freshmen Elsa Boisson and Martha Makantasi. It felt great being back on the court and all of our girls stepped up their game and played very competitive matches. We're excited to build off this match."

TCU took the opening point in doubles despite the tandems of Makantasi and Boisson and Celia Vaudiau and Rose Watanabe battling to 6-3 scores.

In singles, TCU clinched the No. 1, 2 and 5 flights of the afternoon to give the match to the Horned Frogs. Boisson led her TCU counterpart 4-2 in the early goings and went unfinished following the TCU 4-0 clinch.

The complete results are as follows:

DOUBLES

1. Mercedes Aristegui/Isabel Pascual (TCU) def. Mihaela Codreanu/Jemi Aguilar (TSU) 6-1

2. Stevie Kennedy/Tate Schroeder (TCU) def. Martha Makantasi/Elsa Boisson (TSU) 6-3

3. Addy Guevara/Marie Norris (TCU) def. Celia Vaudiau/Rose Watanabe (TSU) 6-3

SINGLES

1. #68 Marie Norris (TCU) def. Mihaela Codreanu (TSU) 6-0, 6-2

2. Stevie Kennedy (TCU) def. Jemi Aguilar (TSU) 6-3, 6-0

3. Mercedes Aristegui (TCU) vs. Martha Makantasi (TSU) 6-3, 5-1, unfinished

4. Isabel Pascual (TCU) vs. Elsa Boisson (TSU) 6-4, 5-0, unfinished

5. Addy Guevara (TCU) def. Celia Vaudiau (TSU) 6-2, 6-1

6. Margaret Polk (TCU) vs. Faustine Palatte (TSU) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished

Tarleton will return to action next weekend with a doubleheader trip to future conference rival, Sam Houston State. The Texans and Bearkats will play back-to-back matches beginning at 11 a.m. in Huntsville.