Tarleton Tennis readies for packed Division I slate in WAC debut

From TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Elianne Miron and the Tarleton Women's Tennis team announced its first Division I schedule, and it is loaded with high-level, Division I opposition.

"We're a Division I program now, and our girls want to play against the best," said Miron. "I believe that we have, not only a schedule that our fans and alumni will be excited about, but one that will allow our girls to showcase their abilities against some of the top players in the state of Texas, the Western Athletic Conference, and this entire southern region."

Miron and the Texans are scheduled to open their spring slate on Jan. 16 with a road trip to TCU in Fort Worth. Following a Jan. 23 doubleheader in Huntsville against Sam Houston State, Tarleton makes its home debut against Dallas Baptist on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Other key Division I matches outside of conference play include Lamar, UT-Arlington, Missouri State, Oral Roberts, Texas State, UTEP and Texas Tech – all on the road. The Texans will host Stephen F. Austin on Feb. 13 for their first home match against a Division I opponent.

In total, Tarleton will host five matches this spring. Between DBU and SFA, Tarleton will also host UT Permian Basin on February 12. The Texans will close out their home slate on March 26-27 against Tyler Junior College, one of the top programs in the country, and Texas State.

Tarleton is coming off its COVID-shortened spring season where the Texans were 5-5 on the year before things were shutdown. The Texans defeated No. 18-ranked Florida Southern on March 12 in what turned out to be their final match as an NCAA Division II program.

In Miron's second season at the helm, Tarleton returns three key players – Faustine Palatte, Gaayatri Shankar and Celia Vaudiau. The Texans added seven new faces to the lineup, including Division I transfers Mihaela Codreanu (Rhode Island) and Jemi Aguilar (Akron).

