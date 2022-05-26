Tarleton ropers, riders headed for College National Finals Rodeo

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — A late-season push earned Tarleton’s men’s rodeo team a slot in the College National Finals Rodeo, while two members of the women’s team qualified individually.

The CNFR is set for June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo.

Tarleton’s men posted five top-four finishes during the season, including firsts at Ranger College and Howard College in the spring, to land second in the ultra-competitive Southwest Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

The Texans are led by NIRA Southwest Region steer wrestling champ Ty Allred and Brody Wells, the regional saddle bronc riding champion.

Ty, who captured top honors three times in the 2021-22 campaign, faced some of his toughest competition from teammate Walt Arnold, a two-time CNFR qualifier, who was reserve champion in the event.

Between them they garnered six first-place and four runner-up finishes. At least one of the steer wrestling duo made the finals in seven of eight rodeos.

Also representing the Tarleton men in Casper are saddle bronc rider Cash Wilson, who finished the season fifth in the Southwest; and ropers Paden Bray, also a 2020 CNFR qualifier, and Brayden Roe.

Cash’s highlights came at Ranger, where he tied for first, and at Texas Tech and Sul Ross State, taking second at both.

Bradyen took eighth place in regional tie-down, and Paden, a two-time CNFR qualifier, finished ninth among the region’s tie-down ropers. Both also competed as team ropers.

Breakaway ropers Sarah Angelone and Maddy Deerman will represent Tarleton’s women in Wyoming after taking first- and third-place honors, respectively, in the final regional standings.

Sarah won her event at Texas Tech and at the Tarleton Stampede to secure her second straight Southwest crown. Maddy won at Odessa College and took thirds at Ranger and Howard.

Dating to 1969, Tarleton rodeo boasts seven national team titles and 28 individual CNFR champs.