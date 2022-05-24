Stephenville woman among 2022 WRWC champions

Kyle Jones wrwc.rodeo

Special to the E-T

Following the Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) event held May 16-18 inside the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, not only are there new event champions crowned, but the event reached a new level of competition.

The ferociously contested breakaway roping championship race capped off a slug-fest between Martha Angelone of Stephenville and barrel racer/breakaway roper Britta Strain of Bryan.

Backed by a strong showing, including tying for the fastest time of the week, Angelone surged to the top of the breakaway roping leaderboard after a 2.05-second time to win the showdown round, besting Strain’s 2.29-second run. The 3x WRWC qualifier entered the Triple Crown of Rodeo Round alongside Strain and Jenna Dallyn.

Strain delivered a groundbreaking performance at the event, as the string broke away from her saddle horn at an impressive 2.04-second time, good for the fastest time of the week. Angelone backed into the box and stopped the clock at the same time as Strain, tying for the event title. Angelone’s Showdown Round time was the tie-breaker decision. As Angelone had a faster time than Strain in the showdown round, Angelone was named event winner.

In an equally thrilling race, Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla was crowned the 2022 Women’s Rodeo Barrel Racing Event Champion. After making her WRWC debut as the No. 11-ranked barrel racer on the pro leaderboard, her jaw-dropping 13.384 push through the Cowtown Coliseum course propelled her to the top of tonight’s battle, beating Llano's Laura Mote's 13.564-second effort and 2022 WRWC Champion Rainey Skelton's, also of Llano, 18.908 run. Taking the top time aboard her horse Jules, Kinsel netted $60,000.

As the World Championship event continued on Wednesday evening, a hotly contested battle in the team roping began to unfurl. Roping duo Kylie McLean of San Tan Valley, Arizona, and Megan Gunter, of McCammon, Idaho, had fans on the edge of their seat as they were last to run, earning a remarkable 6.65-second time.

Tracey Nelson of McDavid, Florida, and Kaylee Billingsley of Phoenix, Arizona, notched a valiant 7.96-second run, to take the No. 2 spot. McLean and Gunter took home $60,000 individually, a Jesse Jaymes Silversmith’s buckle and the WRWC barrel racing Event Champion Title.

WRWC is the largest annual purse for a women’s rodeo event. With the conclusion of the 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Championship, the event has paid out $2,250,000 to women rodeo athletes since 2020.

Complete results can be seen at https://wrwc.rodeo/2022-results/