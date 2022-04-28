Stephenville student qualifies for Texas High School Rodeo State Finals

Special to the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Maci Guay of Stephenville will be traveling to Abilene on June 6-12 to compete in the Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals.

The state finals rodeo is an annual, week-long event where high school students across Texas and surrounding states come and compete. Numerous awards, scholarships and the opportunity to represent Texas at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July are all up for grabs.

Contestants compete in rodeos throughout the year in one of 10 regions across the state. At the last rodeo of regional level competition, the top 10 competitors in each event are announced. These contestants are then given the opportunity to represent their region on the state level at the THSRA state finals.

Guay, a Stephenville High School senior, THSRA Region X, will be competing on the state level in breakaway roping and goat tying.

“I had taken time off from rodeo to focus on athletics in school and I sometimes felt like I was behind when I was competing against the girls who had been rodeoing non-stop," Guay said. "I have my parents, my many mentors, and my close friends to encourage me to keep it up and believe in myself. I just have to remember to focus on myself and my horses. When I do that, it shows in my runs.”

Guay will be competing in the breakaway roping and goat tying June 6-11.

Rodeo performances as well as other events held throughout the week are open to the public each morning and afternoon. Shuttle services will be offered on the Taylor County Expo Center grounds, and tickets will be sold at the gates. Schedule updates will be posted to the THSRA Facebook and Instagram pages regularly throughout the week.

The Texas High School Rodeo Association is a 501-C non-profit organization, which is the largest, most prestigious state high school rodeo association in the nation. THSRA sponsors more than 125 rodeos per year throughout 10 regions across Texas.

The rodeo year begins in August and concludes with the Texas High School Finals Rodeo in June. It is here, at the largest rodeo in the state of Texas, where “The Elite Compete” featuring the top cowboys and cowgirls from each Region. They compete for numerous awards, scholarships as well as the coveted honor of representing the state at the National High School Finals Rodeo held each July in Lincoln, Nebraska.

For more information visit www.thsra.org or contact Holly DeLaune at delaune.holly@gmail.com.