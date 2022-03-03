Tarleton rodeo teams finish first, third in OC spring opener

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University rodeo teams opened the second half of the season on a high note last weekend. The women’s team tied for first place and the men took third in the Odessa College National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region event.

A combined 16 Tarleton competitors earned spots in the championship finals.

Maddy Deerman and Caroline Kelly paced the Tarleton women, Deerman with a first in breakaway roping and Kelly first among barrel racers.

Deerman was tops in the long go, then took second in the finals to win the average. Teammate Sarah Angelone was ninth in the preliminary round, then won the short go for third place overall.

Kelly’s first in the average came after winning the long go and taking second in the championship round.

Other top 10 finishes for the Tarleton women included Mary Risse and Keni Labrum, who took fourth and ninth, respectively, in goat tying; and Maddy Dickens and Bryanne Cude, who were sixth and seventh in barrel racing.

Saddle bronc rider Brody Wells and tie-down roper Paden Bray led the Tarleton men. Wells was first in the short go after a second in the prelims to win the average. Bray’s third in the long go and second in the finals led to a runner-up finish in the event.

Walt Arnold and Landris White finished third and sixth among steer wrestlers; Cash Wilson was third and Cleveland Griffin fifth in saddle bronc riding; and Jake Kesl took sixth in bareback riding.

Kadin Babb was third, Wya and Paden Bray combined for seventh, and Skyler Dominquez landed in ninth place among team ropers.

Both teams return to the arena for the March 24-26 Ranger College Rodeo in Sweetwater.