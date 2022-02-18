Tarleton Rodeo teams cinch up for spring season debut at OC

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University men’s and women’s rodeo teams, competing in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southwest Region, open the 2022 season Thursday, Feb. 24, at Odessa College.

The women’s team enters the spring campaign in second place while the men are in third with five fall rodeos behind them.

With 672.5 points accumulated, Tarleton’s women visit OC trailing just regional leader Texas Tech.

Led by barrel racer Caroline Kelly (second in the Southwest), third-place breakaway roper Hadley Clearman and fourth-place goat-tying specialist Rayme Jones, Tarleton posted first-half finishes of second place at Vernon College, third at Frank Phillips College and fifth at Sul Ross State University.

The men’s squad, paced by regional leaders Brody Wells and Ty Allred, begins second-half competition trailing Western Texas College and Sul Ross with five stops to go. Wells is a saddle bronc rider and Allred a steer wrestler.

Following the Odessa rodeo are events hosted by Ranger College, March 24-26; WTC, March 31-April 2; Howard College, April 21-23; and the season-finale Tarleton Stampede in Stephenville, April 28-30.

At stake are team and individual event slots to the College National Finals Rodeo, June 12-18 in Casper, Wyo.