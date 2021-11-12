Cowboy Capital rodeo among WPRA 2021 Justin Best Footing award winners

E-T staff report

COLORADO SPRINGS — Every year since the early 1990s the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and Justin Brands have honored rodeo committees in each of the 12 circuits that have gone above and beyond to ensure safe ground for the animal athletes of rodeo, specifically the barrel racing horses.

In the Texas Circuit, The Cowboy Capital of the World rodeo committee was announced as the second-place winner, according to a WPRA news release.

The Justin Best Footing Awards® program was created when Tom Feller, director of event marketing for Justin Brands, approached the WPRA about partnering on a program that would focus on the health and well being of the animal athlete. Not only does the program keep animal athletes performing at the top level, but it also recognizes the hard work and time rodeo committees put into making their ground as safe as possible for the barrel horse and all rodeo livestock.

This award is determined by votes by the WPRA membership and Circuit Directors and represents our members’ voices saying “thank you” for a job well done. The WPRA recognizes the top three rodeo committees in all 12 circuits as well as the most improved ground committee in each circuit.

Committee awards provided by Justin include cash bonuses (ranging from $350-$1,000), plaques and, at certain award levels, a pair of Justin exotic boots. In addition, names of each winner for each of the 12 circuits are put into a drawing for an addition $1,500 bonus from Justin. The winning rodeo committees will be recognized at the WPRA Star Celebration in Las Vegas on Dec. 2 at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

2021 Justin Best Footing Award Winners for the Texas Circuit

• First – Heart O’ Texas Rodeo, Waco

• Second – Cowboy Capital of the World, Stephenville

• Third – Helotes Festival Association Rodeo

• Most Improved – Parker County Sheriffs Posse Frontier Days & PRCA Rodeo, Weatherford