Cowboy Capital of the World rodeo week wraps up; cowgirl makes history

E-T staff report

The Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo wrapped up three days of action on Sunday with more than $100,000 in win payouts.

For the first time ever, a cowgirl won the All Around at the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo. Ari-Anna Flynn tied for a win in breakaway roping and also competed in barrel racing.

For her efforts, she won $2,741 and a new trophy saddle. She also won the flip in the breakaway roping and took home a prized rifle.

In addition, the Cowboy Capital Pro Rodeo Association awarded a check for $2,500 to the Stephenville American Legion Post 240 during American Patriot Night at the first performance. The American Legion provides assistance for veterans and families in the form of personal assistance, cash grants, donated goods, disaster relief, labor, networking, volunteerism and advocacy.

A check for $2,500 was also presented to the Disabled American Veterans Stephenville Chapter 234 during American Patriot Night. The DAV provides multiple areas of support for veterans like free rides to medical appointments, links them to services that address their physical, emotional, and financial needs. Also provides assistance to veterans of all generations in obtaining VA and other government benefits earned through their service.

Rodeos were held Friday and Saturday evening, wrapping up with a third event on Sunday afternoon.

Following are the results:

• All-Around Champion: Ari-Anna Flynn, $2,471, breakaway roping and barrel racing.

• Bareback riding: 1. Leighton Berry, 87 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Knight Mare, $1,545; 2. Bill Tutor, 86, $1,170; 3. Jake Brown, 85.5, $843; 4. Cole Franks, 80, $562; 5. Bodee Lammers, 79.5, $328; 6. Kaden Kornegay, 77, $234.

• Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Dalton Massey and Ryan Lewis, 3.8 seconds, $1,920 each; 3. (tie) Don Payne and Jason Thomas, 3.9, $1,384 each; 5. Chance Howard, 4.1, $982; 6. (tie) Justin Shaffer and Zach Peterson, 4.2, $580 each; 8. Brady Reneau, 4.3, $179.

• Team roping: 1. Tanner James/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.6 seconds, $2,681 each; 2. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 5.1, $2,331; 3. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 5.2, $1,982; 4. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 5.4, $1,632; 5. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 5.6, $1,282; 6. Cory Clark/Lane Mitchell, 9.4, $932; 7. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 9.7, $583; 8. Billy Bob Brown/Kirby Blankenship, 10.2, $233.

• Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Gold Coast, $1,979; 2. Cash Wilson, 85.5, $1,499; 3. Damian Brennan, 84.5, $1,079; 4. (tie) Leon Fountain and Parker Fleet, 82.5, $570 each; 6. Trey Elshere, 82, $300.

• Tie-down roping: 1. Bryson Sechrist, 7.5 seconds, $2,777; 2. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Cody Craig, 7.8, $2,339 each; 4. Macon Murphy, 8.0, $1,900; 5. Trevor Hale, 8.5, $1,608; 6. Sterling Smith, 8.6, $1,316; 7. Sy Felton, 8.7, $1,023; 8. Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.8, $731; 9. Russell Schilling, 9.3, $439; 10. King Pickett, 9.4, $146.

• Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 15.15 seconds, $2,275; 2. Wenda Johnson, 15.17, $1,934; 3. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Jordon Briggs, 15.27, $1,479 each; 5. Jackie Ganter, 15.29, $1,137; 6. Tami Semas, 15.32, $796; 7. Lisa Thornton, 15.38, $569; 8. Sissy Winn, 15.40, $455; 9. Mandy Cupp, 15.42, $398; 10. Gabbie Grothe, 15.43, $341; 11. Kelly Bruner, 15.44, $284; 12. Cassidy Champlin, 15.51, $227.

• Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 10.4 seconds, $987; 2. Slade Wood, 10.8, $817; 3. Buck Mekelburg, 11.2, $647; 4. Scott Snedecor, 11.3, $477; 5. (tie) Shay Good, J. Tom Fisher and Tuff Hardman, 11.5, $159 each. Second round: 1. Bryce Davis, 9.4 seconds, $987; 2. Chris Glover, 10.0, $817; 3. (tie) Kim Ziegelgruber and Vin Fisher Jr., 10.6, $562 each; 5. Laramie Allen, 10.8, $306; 6. Corey Ross, 11.3, $170. Third round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 9.2 seconds, $987; 2. Jess Tierney, 9.7, $817; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.0, $647; 4. Scott Snedecor, 10.1, $477; 5. Clay Long, 10.2, $306; 6. Laramie Allen, 10.6, $170. Average: 1. Laramie Allen, 33.0 seconds on three head, $1,481; 2. Cody Lee, 35.2, $1,226; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 37.4, $970; 4. Thomas Smith, 44.5, $715; 5. Slade Wood, 47.4, $460; 6. J. Tom Fisher, 20.7 on two head, $255.

• Bull riding: * 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 86.5 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Jack Slap, $5,714; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

• Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Ari-Anna Flynn and Taylor Hanchey, 1.80 seconds, $2,471 each; 3. TiAda Gray, 1.90, $1,901; 4. Bailey Gubert, 2.00, $1,647; 5. (tie) Tibba Smith and Jordan Jo Fabrizio, 2.10, $1,140 each; 7. (tie) Cassidy Boggs and JJ Hampton, 2.20, $634 each; 9. (tie) Tacy Webb, Ashley Goforth and Angie Green, 2.30, $211 each.

• Total payoff: $103,109.

• Stock contractor: Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.

• Sub-contractors: Lancaster & Jones Pro Rodeo and Silver Creek Rodeo.

• Rodeo secretary: Delia Walls.

• Officials: Butch Kirby, Travis Howe and Scot Quick.

• Timers: Sandy Bien and Sandy Gwatney.

• Announcers: Doug Mathis and Ben Clements.

• Specialty act: Gizmo McCracken.

• Bullfighters: Bryce Redo and Clay Heger.

• Clown/barrelman: Gizmo McCracken.

• Flankman: Slick Jones II.

• Chute boss: John Gwatney.

• Pickup men: Tommy Pettit and Jeremy Willis.