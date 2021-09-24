Carr firm adds professional touch

Special to the E-T

STEPHENVILLE – For the members of the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo committee, the mission is simple.

“We’re just looking to put on a good, quality rodeo,” said Ben Clements, a longtime member of the volunteer group. “Pete Carr Pro Rodeo has been a great addition to what we’ve got going on. He and his crew are only making it better.”

That’s the case for the three performances of this year’s event, set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lone Star Arena in Stephenville.

As the planning has taken place over the last 12 months, the local volunteer corps has handled much of the heavy lifting. Pete Carr, the owner of the Dallas-based livestock firm, is available on speed dial should the committee need advice or is looking for a certain direction. But the local group knows a bit about the sport, too.

Still, they lean on Carr to handle things once he and his crew arrive into town for the actual event.

“When it’s showtime, Pete is right there,” Clements said. “His whole team is there to help us and gear us in the right direction. We lean on him throughout the year, pick his brain, and he’s always right there to offer his advice.

“The crew with Pete Carr Pro Rodeo is a vital component to our event. They bring a lot of professionalism to the table. Any time the committee has a need, Pete’s pretty good about getting everybody lined out the way things need to.”

In addition to a professional group, a Carr-produced rodeo will feature some of the greatest bucking animals in the business. Carr has been nominated 12 times for the PRCA’s stock contractor of the year, and the firm has had dozens of animals selected to perform at the National Finals Rodeo.

For an event like the Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo, Carr likes to step things up a notch. He commonly brings in other livestock producers to make sure the highest quality of bucking animals are in the competition.

“It’s really like a mini-NFR,” Clements said. “Pete is really good at bringing stuff that people like to watch. Pete has great stock. If he has to reach out and bring someone else in there because he feels there’s a need, he’s not afraid to do that.”