TSU rodeo team members earn Scholar American honors

E-T staff report

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association recently announced the 2021 Scholar American recipients.

The honor is bestowed on NIRA members that earned points at a 2020-21 NIRA sanctioned rodeo, been in college for more than one term, earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, and have been nominated by their rodeo coach.

Tarleton State University rodeo team recipients include: Tj Allen, Alex Cawthon, HadleyClearman, Bryanne Cude, Hayley Danley, Paige Dawson, Maddy Dickens, Emily McDeavitt, Kassidy McKee, Jack Mitchell, Jake Vance and Kaycee Windsor.