Rodeo: Cress wins at Calgary; Melvin ties for fastest time

E-T staff report

Cress wins big at Calgary Stampede

Brody Cress continued his impressive season over the weekend.

He put together the top saddle bronc riding score of the week, going for 94.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Special Delivery July 18 to win, according to prorodeo.com

That score tied for the second highest in PRCA history.

Cress, a native of Wyoming and ag business graduate from Tarleton State University, also matched an arena record.

Cress is currently ranked third in the world saddle bronc standings.

According to prorodeo.com, other 2021 highlights for the cowboy include winning the 146th Silver Spurs Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla.; winning the ABC Pro Rodeo in Levelland; winning the Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo in Athens; and; being co-champion at the Goliad (Texas) County Fair & Price Rodeo.

Melvin ties for fastest steer-wrestling time

Tarleton alum Jace Melvin was among three cowboys tied for the fastest steer wrestling time of the week.

Melvin, Will Lummus and Wyatt Jurney all put together 3.5-second runs, according to prorodeo.com

Lummus did it at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo on July 17, while Journey and Melvin pulled off theirs at the Cattlemen's Days Inc., Melvin on July 16, Jurney July 17.

Melvin earned his bachelor's degree from TSU is ag business.

According to prorodeo.com, Melvin is currently No. 27 in the world steer wrestling standings.