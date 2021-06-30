Former Tarleton saddle bronc rider named NIRA Commissioner

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Former Tarleton State University rodeo team member Jim Dewey Brown has been named commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Brown was a saddle bronc rider under coach Bob Doty in 1999 and 2000, then became an assistant to Doty before being named head coach at New Mexico State University. In his 13 years at NMSU he mentored six individual national champions and earned NIRA Coach of the Year honors in 2007.

A Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association competitor from 1995 to 2007, Brown has been the production manager at the College National Finals Rodeo since 2009.

“I’m honored and excited to take on this challenge,” he said. “I’ve been involved with this organization as a competitor, coach and production manager.

“I love college rodeo. It has been a blessing for me, and I will work hard to see it be a blessing to others.

He will take the reins of the organization Jan. 1, 2022.