Hampton wins break-away roping title at Reno

E-T staff report

JJ Hampton of Stephenville walked away with the women’s break-away roping title after 10 days of rodeo concluded in Reno on Saturday.

The Tarleton Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee had times of 2.7 seconds, 2.0 seconds, and 2.0 seconds to seal the deal.

"For me to get to rope, and in front of this great crowd, it's really special ... I just want to thank the committee for stepping up and having breakaway and adding us to the perf," Hampton told the Cowboy Channel. "What an amazing event for women, and the young women who are going to come rope after me, I mean this is phenomenal."

Hampton is also a member of Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Cowboy Capital of Texas Walk of Fame.

Tilden Hooper of Carthage won the bareback title. Hunter Cure of Holliday won the bulldog title. Tegan Smith of Winterset, Iowa, won the saddle bronc title. Justin Smith of Leesville won the tie-down roping. Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla won the barrel-racing title. J.B. Mauney of Cotulla won the bull riding title.

Nearly $700,000 was paid out at the Reno Rodeo to kickstart Cowboy Christmas.

Cowboy Christmas follows on the heels of the big weekend. Over Cowboy Christmas (June 28-July 5), cowboys will make their way through six stops – the Greeley (Colo.) Stampede; the World's Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Ariz.; the Cody (Wyo.) Stampede; the Livingston (Mont.) Roundup; the St. Paul (Ore.) Rodeo; and the Oakley Independence Day Rodeo in Oakley City, Utah.

2021 Reno Rodeo Champions

• Bareback Riding: Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, $8,243

• Steer Wrestling: Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, $8,431

• Team Roping: Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz. and Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $9,064 (each)

• Saddle Bronc Riding: Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, $8,023

• Tie-Down Roping: Justin Smith, Leesville, Texas, $8,876

• Women’s Breakaway Roping: JJ Hampton, Stephenville, $2,809

• WPRA Barrel Racing: Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, OK, $7,027

• Bull Riding: J.B. Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, $9,790

• All-around: Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., $3,057, steer wrestling and team roping.