Stephenville's Smith looks to hold record at West of the Pecos Rodeo

Tanner Barth

PRCA Media Coordinator

The West of the Pecos Rodeo has produced record after record over the years. Stephenville tie-down roper Sterling Smith is one of those record holders.

In 2017, the three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier (2013, 2015, 2018) clocked a 7.6-second run to take over the top spot in the tie-down roping record books in Pecos. It's a run he remembers vividly.

"I got a really good calf and got off to a great start on that run," Smith said. "My first run wasn't very good down there in 2017, but that 7.6-second ride brought me all the way up to second in the average."

He will be back in the mix this weekend in Pecos, where he was scheduled to rope in Friday morning's slack. He plans to use the Fourth of July as a measuring stick for this season.

"I'm going to go out over the Fourth and just kind of see how it plays out," Smith said. "I've started a business (Sterling Smith Contracting), so that's kind of changed how many rodeos I've been in. I'm going to give it a run here the next couple of weeks and if that goes well, I'll enter more down the stretch."

The West of the Pecos Rodeo will be streamed through Saturday on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App at 8 p.m.

West of the Pecos Rodeo Records

• Total payout: $220,062, 1999

• All-around: $12,801, Trevor Brazile, 2006

• Bareback riding: 92 points, Ryan Gray, 2015

• Steer wrestling: 3.4, Brother Loud, 2018 (7.5/2 Brother Loud, 2018)

• Team roping: 5.4 seconds, David Key/Martin Lucero, 2015 (12.7/2, Jared Standridge/Jory Levy, 2005)

• Saddle bronc riding: 88.5 points, Tegan Smith, 2019

• Tie-down roping: 7.6 seconds, Sterling Smith, 2017 (16.9/2, Trevor Brazile, 2006)

• Barrel racing: 17.16 seconds, Benette Holt, 2001

• Steer roping: 10.1 seconds, Guy Allen, 2007 (35.7/3, Allen, 1998)