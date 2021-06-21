Tarleton places four in college rodeo finals

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Four Tarleton State University rodeo team members were part of the championship round of the College National Finals on Saturday night in Casper, Wyoming.

Bull rider Cullen Telfer received no time in the finals but rode his first-round 78 to a seventh-place finish in the average.

Saddle bronc rider Jake Barnes captured 10th in the average despite no score in the short go, scoring a 77.5, a 68.5 and a 67.5 on his first three head.

Walt Arnold finished 10th in the average in steer wrestling, posting times of 6.1, 5.2 and 7.4 in the first three rounds and getting no time in the finals.

Goat tyer Rickie Engesser posted an 11th-place 14.2 in Saturday’s finals and parlayed her 6.6, 6.6 and 6.8 on the first three runs to 11th in the average.