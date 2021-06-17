Tarleton steer wrestler posts second-round 5.2

TSU Rodeo

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University steer wrestler Walt Arnold had another good round Tuesday, posting a 5.2-second time in the second round of the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Arnold, the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region regular season champion, flashed a first-go 6.1 Monday, giving him a solid 11.3 on two head.

His third-round performance was set for Thursday night. Results were not available by the Empire-Tribune's press deadline.

No Tarleton competitors were on the docket Wednesday night, but on Thursday, Arnold, goat tyer Rickie Engesser, bull rider Cullen Telfer and breakaway roper Maddy Deerman all made their final appearances with a shot at Saturday’s championship finals on the line.

In action on Monday, four Tarleton rodeo team members competed, including Deerman, whose second-go 4.6 was good for 11th place; Engesser, who posted a 12th-place 6.6; and saddle bronc rider Jake Barnes, who earned a 68.5 on his second-round effort.