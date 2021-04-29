Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Rodeo fans had a chance to enjoy the 55th annual Tarleton Stampede last week in the “Cowboy Capital."

Seventeen colleges from across the Southwest competed in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying, to determine who would be headed to the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

Here are some photos of Tarleton's rodeo athletes doing what they do best.

All photos courtesy of Kurt Mogonye