55th annual Stampede wraps up regular season

E-T Staff Report

Rodeo fans in the “Cowboy Capital” had a chance to enjoy three days of high-energy college rodeo last week with the 55th annual Tarleton Stampede at Lone Star Arena.

This season finale for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Southwest Region determines which cowboys and cowgirls earn a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo in June in Casper, Wyoming.

Tarleton’s men’s team entered the weekend in third place in the regional standings, while the women were in fourth. Updated standings were not yet available on the NIRA website.

Seventeen colleges from across the Southwest competed in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

Award-winning announcers Ben Clements and Ferron Lucero called the action, and Mitch Terrell’s TNT Rodeo Co. serves as stock contractor.

In addition to the weekend's rodeo action, as a fundraiser, the TSU rodeo team raffled off two Capri campers.

The first camper, a 2021 Retreat long bed, was won by Terri Ziemnicki of Loveland, Colorado.

The 2021 raffle for a Cowboy long bed camper, was won by TSU team member Jocelyn Biglin.

Following are the individual results from the weekend's action:

• Bareback riding: Bodee Lammers, second place, 76

• Saddle bronc: Sawyer Eirikson, fourth place, 72

• Saddle bronc: Jake Vance, seventh place, 68

• Saddle bronc: Jake Barnes, 10th place, 64

• Tie-down roping: Paden Bray, fourth place, 8.7

• Steer wrestling: Kyler Dick, second place, 4.1

• Steer wrestling: Preston Pederson, 8th-9th (tie), 4.7

• Team roping: TJ Allen and Riley Wakefield, 9-11th, 7.2; tied with teams from Ranger College and Sul Ross.

• Breakaway roping: Sarah Angelone, fifth, 2.6; Rickie Engesser, sixth, 2.7

• Goat tying: Alex Cawthon, second, 7.2

• Goat tying: Timber Kelly, tied for 3rd/4th, 7.3

• Goat tying: Emily McDeavitt, tied for 9th/10th, 7.9

• Barrel racing: Madison Conner, seventh place, 15.97

• Barrel racing: Maddy Dickens, eighth place, 16.05