TSU rodeo competes at Howard College

E-T staff report

Tarleton State Rodeo earned several placed finishes at the Howard College Rodeo held April 8-10 in Big Spring.

The top performer for the day for TSU was Cullen Telfer, who took second in bull riding.

Other top-three finishers were Bodee Lammers, third place in bareback riding; Jenna Dallyn, third place in breakaway roping; Walt Arnold, third place in steer wrestling; and Avery Weatherman, third place in barrel racing.

Others participating include:

• Tiedown Roping: Kasen Brennise, seventh place.

• Breakaway Roping: Simone Park, fourth place; Haley Kiehne, 10th place; and Jordan Gutsch, 11th place.

• Saddle Bronc Riding: Jake Vance, eighth place; and Jake Barnes, 10th place.

• Team Roping: Taylor Schmidt and Jenna Dallyn, fourth place; and TJ Allen and Riley Wakefield, eighth place.

• Heading: Sterling Bronstad, sixth place.

• Heeling: Hunter Hayden, 11th place.

• Steer Wrestling: Landris White, eighth place; and Jack Mitchell, ninth place.

• Goat Tying: Kaycee Windsor, fourth place; Rickie Engesser, sixth place; Alex Cawthon, eighth place; Mary Risse, 10th place; and Paige Dawson, 12th place.

• Barrel Racing: Maddy Dickens, fourth place; and Timber Allenbrand, 11th place.

• Bull Riding: Riley Harris, eighth place.

Overall, Tarleton placed fifth out of 15 teams.

The team is in Snyder for the West Texas College Rodeo this weekend before returning home for the Tarleton Stampede next Thursday through Saturday at the Lone Star Arena, 4696 N-US 377.