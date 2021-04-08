Four TSU rodeo athletes earn championship honors

E-T staff report

Tarleton State's rodeo team competed in the Ranger College Rodeo held March 25-27 in Sweetwater.

Kasen Brennise earned champion header honors and Ty Allred was the champion steer wrestler.

Caroline Kelly was named the champion barrel racer and Cullen Tefler earned the title of champion bull rider.

Overall, the women’s team placed second and the men's team placed third.

Additional results:

• Steer wrestling: Walt Arnold, second; Riley Wakefield, eighth; Jack Mitchell, 10th.

• Barrel racing: Bryanne Cude, third; Maddy Dickens, fourth; Timber Allenbrand, fifth.

• Bull riding: Riley Harris, third.

• Goat tying: Emily McDeavitt, sixth; Bliss Bolton, eighth.

• Breakaway roping: Libby Winchell, second; Haley Kiehne, 3-6th; Sarah Angelone, 3-6th; Taylor Schmidt, 3-6th; Kody Criswell, seventh; Rickie Engesser, 10th.

• Bareback Riding: Bodee Lammers, sixth.

• Tiedown Roping: Preston Pederson, sixth.

• Saddle Bronc: Jake Vance, 9/10th; and Cooper Mullican 9/10th.