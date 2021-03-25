TSU women take first, men third at ENMU Rodeo
The Tarleton State Rodeo teams competed at the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo held March 18-20 in Levelland.
The women's team took first place overall and the men's team took third.
Following are the individual results:
– Breakaway Roping
• Maddy Deerman: Champion
• Emily McDeavitt: 3rd
• Hadley Clearman: 4th/5th
• Mary Risse: 11th
– Barrel Racing
• Timber Allenbrand: Champion
• Caroline Kelly: 7th
• Kassidy Mckee: 8th
– Steer wrestling
• Kyler Dick: Champion
• Ty Allred: 3rd
• Walt Arnold: 4th
– Bull riding
• Cullen Tefler; Champion
– Goat Tying & All Around Cowgirl
• Emily McDeavitt: 7th
– Team roping header
• Trace Herndon: 4th
– Team roping
• Preston Pederson and Fabio Strozzi: 9th
– Tie-down roping
• Riley Wakefield: 8th
• Kasen Brennise: 9th
– Bareback riding
• Bodee Lammers: 6th
– Saddle Bronc riding
• Jake Barnes: 3rd
• Cooper Mullican: 4th
• Sawyer Eirikson: 9th