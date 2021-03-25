TSU women take first, men third at ENMU Rodeo

TSU Rodeo

The Tarleton State Rodeo teams competed at the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo held March 18-20 in Levelland.

The women's team took first place overall and the men's team took third.

Following are the individual results:

– Breakaway Roping

• Maddy Deerman: Champion

• Emily McDeavitt: 3rd

• Hadley Clearman: 4th/5th

• Mary Risse: 11th

– Barrel Racing

• Timber Allenbrand: Champion

• Caroline Kelly: 7th

• Kassidy Mckee: 8th

– Steer wrestling

• Kyler Dick: Champion

• Ty Allred: 3rd

• Walt Arnold: 4th

– Bull riding

• Cullen Tefler; Champion

– Goat Tying & All Around Cowgirl

• Emily McDeavitt: 7th

– Team roping header

• Trace Herndon: 4th

– Team roping

• Preston Pederson and Fabio Strozzi: 9th

– Tie-down roping

• Riley Wakefield: 8th

• Kasen Brennise: 9th

– Bareback riding

• Bodee Lammers: 6th

– Saddle Bronc riding

• Jake Barnes: 3rd

• Cooper Mullican: 4th

• Sawyer Eirikson: 9th