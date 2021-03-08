Tarleton Rodeo Hall of Fame accepting nominations

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Time is running out for nominations for the 2021 class of the Tarleton State University Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The nomination committee is expected to meet the week of March 15. New members will be presented at the annual Tarleton Stampede NIRA Rodeo in April, with induction in November.

The Hall of Fame honors individuals and teams who have made an outstanding contribution to Tarleton rodeo.

Besides achieving a noteworthy competition record, nominees are eligible for induction five years after their last season at Tarleton. They must have participated in collegiate rodeo for at least two years.

Individuals other than student-athletes and teams also may be nominated. They must have made a significant and sustained contribution to the rodeo program.

The nomination form is in the Hall of Fame section on the Tarleton Rodeo Activities website at www.tarleton.edu/rodeo, or call the Office of Rodeo Activities at 254-968-9187.

The Tarleton Rodeo Hall of Fame opened in 2012 and features 47 inductees.