Tarleton women open season with second-place finish at Odessa

STEPHENVILLE — Timber Allenbrand led Tarleton State University’s women’s rodeo team to a second-place finish over the weekend at the season-opening Odessa College Rodeo.

Allenbrand posted a 14.26-second time in the barrel racing long go, then added a 14.34 in the finals for a third-place tie in the event. Overall, Tarleton’s women accumulated 175 points and finished only behind Texas Tech’s 215.

Caroline Kelly also qualified to the barrel racing short go with a 14.57 in the first round.

Other top Tarleton finishers were Rickie Engesser, who led the first round of goat tying with a rode-best 6.7 second run. Rayme Jones finished fourth overall in the short go and average with a two-run 17.1, and Alex Cawthon qualified to the short round with a 7.8-second run.

Haley Kiehne and Aubrie Fields clocked 2.5 and 2.9 times, respectively, in the breakaway roping long go, qualifying for the short round. Kiehne tied for third overall, roping two calves in 5.3 seconds.

On the men’s side, bull rider Cullen Tefler scored 152 points as Tarleton took sixth in their season opener.

Tefler hung on for a 71 in the opening round and added an 81-point effort in the finals to take third overall. Teammate Bodee Lammers added a third-place finish in bareback riding with his two-head 149.

Preston Pederson qualified to the short round in both the tiedown roping and with Tarleton heeler Fabio Strozzi in team roping; team ropers Dallas Owen and Justice Thompson took third in the first round to keep them in the region lead for the year; and Caden Clay led Tarleton team ropers by finishing fifth overall with team roping partner Kaden Prince from South Plains College.

Tarleton’s Walt Arnold topped the steer wrestlers with his 3.8-second time, best in Odessa, tying for third in the short round and fast enough to put him in first place overall with an 8.2 on two head.

Kyler Dick helped his regional standings by placing fourth overall, throwing two steers in 8.7 seconds. Tyler West was close behind with a sixth-place 9.0 on two steers.

Both Tarleton rodeo teams will have a two-week break before traveling to Levelland, Texas, for the Eastern New Mexico Rodeo, March 18-20.