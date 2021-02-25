Tarleton Rodeo HOF welcomes 2005 Men's National Champions

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s 2005 National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion men’s team members were guests of honor last Friday at the university’s Rodeo Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Honorees Cody Horwedel, Clayton Jackson, Bray Armes, Blake Teixeira, Ryan Watkins and York Gill were inducted at the annual dinner and induction event, which benefits Tarleton rodeo’s scholarship fund.

The Rodeo Hall of Fame made its first induction in 2012 and now includes 48 high-achieving, student-athletes and others instrumental in the success of the university rodeo program.

Tarleton teams have won seven national championship titles and 28 individual championships.

The current men’s and women’s squads are in West Texas this weekend at the 37th Annual Odessa College NIRA Rodeo, which started Thursday and wraps up Saturday. Performances at the Ector County Coliseum begin at 7 p.m. each night.

For more information about Tarleton rodeo, visit http://www.tarleton.edu/rodeo.