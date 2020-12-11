Yates wins consecutive rounds at NFR; TSU alum Meged wins round 6

Information from prorodeo.com

Marty Yates, who made his seventh consecutive trip to the Wrangler NFR this year, won Round 1 of tie-down roping for the second time in his career at the National Finals Rodeo held this week in Arlington.

To top that off, Yates won his second consecutive round with a 7.2-second run a day after winning Round 1.

The Stephenville, Texas, cowboy who won Round 1 as a rookie in 2014 with a 7.4-second run was even better during Dec. 3's first round.

"Getting started on the right foot at the NFR, it definitely helps," Yates said. "You can get started off on the wrong foot and can feel like you can't get over the hump. To get the two first rounds in the bag, it gives me a lot of confidence going forward."

Yates acknowledged Globe Life Field and the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas – home to the NFR since 1985 before this year – was quite a change.

“It’s definitely different than the Thomas & Mack where it’s real short scores and you can almost fit three of those arenas in this one arena,” Yates said. “It’s obviously different, but roping calves is roping calves. You back in there, you let the calf out and then go tie him down so when you have a great pen of calves like we did tonight, and going to be throughout the whole week, it makes it easy for us to do our job and show up for these awesome fans.”

The NFR competition runs through Saturday.

Montana cowboy, TSU alum breaks record, wins Round 6

Haven Meged, the 2019 PRCA Tie-Down Roping World Champion and average champion, wasn't giving up without a fight.

The TSU alum and Miles City, Mont., cowboy placed rounds four, five and six, highlighted by winning Round 6 at Globe Life Field on Tuesday in an NFR go-round record of 6.8 seconds. The Round 6 record was 6.9 seconds, shared by Matt Shiozawa (2014) and fellow TSU alum Marty Yates (2014 and 2017).

As a rookie, Meged won the 2019 world championship and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo average at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

"It was an amazing experience," said Meged, 22. "It was just awesome to be able to do it at the National Finals Rodeo."

"To my horse (Beyonce), if I didn't have her, I wouldn't have been able to make that run," Meged said. "It's a blessing to have her. ... She's one of the best horses I have and just makes your job easy every time you nod your head."

NFR tie-down roping results (top times included only):

• First Round: 1. Marty Yates, 7.1 seconds, $26,231; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $20,731; 3. Ty Harris, 7.8, $15,654; 4. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1, $11,000; 5. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Cory Solomon, 8.3 and $5,500 each

• Second Round: 1.Marty Yates, 7.2 seconds, $26,231; 2. Timber Moore, 7.7, $20,731; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.0, $15,654; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Westyn Hughes, 8.1, $8,885 each; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.2, $4,231.

• Third round: 1. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 7.0 seconds, $26,231; 2. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Hunter Herrin, 7.3, $18,192 each; 4. Shane Hanchey, 7.4, $11,000; 5. Adam Gray, 7.8, $6,769; 6. Westyn Hughes, 8.1, $4,231; 7. (tie) Ty Harris and Caddo Lewallen, 8.4 each; 9. Haven Meged, 8.5; 10. Timber Moore, 9.8; 11. Marty Yates, 10.5

• Fourth round: 1. Adam Gray, 7.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Westyn Hughes, 7.9, $20,731; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.0, $15,654; 4. Tuf Cooper, 8.2, $11,000; 5. (tie) Haven Meged and Ryan Jarrett, 8.4, $5,500; 7. Ty Harris, 8.5; 8. Timber Moore, 9.3; 9. Marty Yates, 9.4; 10. Shane Hanchey, 10.2

• Fifth round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Shane Hanchey, 7.5, $20,731; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 8.2, $15,654; 4. Westyn Hughes, 8.3, $11,000; 5. Haven Meged, 8.4, $6,769; 6. Cory Solomon, 8.7, $4,231; 7. Timber Moore, 9.0; 8. Marty Yates, 9.4; 9. Caddo Lewallen, 9.7; 10. Ty Harris, 11.5

• Sixth round: 1. Haven Meged, 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hunter Herrin, 6.9, $20,731; 3. Tyler Milligan, 7.5, $15,654; 4. Cory Solomon, 7.8, $11,000; 5. Shane Hanchey, 7.9, $6,769; 6. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1, $4,231; 7. Tuf Cooper, 8.2; 8. Marty Yates, 8.6; 9. Ryan Jarrett, 9.9; 10. Shad Mayfield, 11.2.

• Seventh round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 6.8 seconds, $26,231; 2. Tuf Cooper, 7.0, $20,731; 3. Cory Solomon, 7.5, $15,654; 4. Shad Mayfield, 7.8, $11,000; 5. Shane Hanchey, 7.9, $6,769; 6. Caddo Lewallen, 8.2, $4,231; 7. Ty Harris, 8.5; 8. (tie) Marty Yates and Adam Gray, Seymour, 8.8 each; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 11. Haven Meged, 14.3.

• Eighth round: 1. Westyn Hughes, 7.4 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hunter Herrin, 7.5, $20,731; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 7.8, $15,654; 4. Cory Solomon, 7.9, $8,885; 4. Tyler Milligan, 7.9, $8,885; 6. Adam Gray, 8.1, $4,321; 7. Caddo Lewallen, 8.3; 8. Shane Hanchey, 8.8; 9. Ty Harris, 9.9; 10. Marty Hates, 14.3.