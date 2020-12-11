Stephenville's Crawford, Medlin capture team roping Round 6 in 3.8 seconds

From prorodeo.com

Team roping header Charly Crawford announced that he will retire after the 2020 Wrangler NFR.

The Stephenville cowboy received a nice farewell gift when he and his partner, Logan Medlin, won Round 6 on Monday with a 3.8-second time.

"It's great, I get to go home and practice and watch my wife during the day in the breakaway roping. It's awesome, I love it here," said Crawford, who has qualified for 10 Wrangler NFRs. "The weather is great, I love Texas and I love the fans here and the city.

"If we win another round from here on out, I want my last NFR steer. I have my first one and I want my last one. I bought my first NFR steer in 2013, and he's still out in the pasture. It took me 63 tries before I won my first NFR (go-round), and I bought him, so we named him Finally because I finally got one. I told him (Medlin) I would buy the last one, so hopefully we got a few more chances so he can buy his first one and I can buy my last one."

Crawford also is appreciative the 2020 Wrangler NFR is taking place.

"We're just thankful we're here and having the NFR and having it in Texas," Crawford said. "I thought our commissioner (PRCA CEO George Taylor) had done a good job; no matter what, it felt like he was fighting for us, trying to get this thing going. How cool is this? We're in Arlington, Texas, and we're one of 15 guys (in each event) in the world who get to compete at this place and take it all in because it's awesome, and this may be the only time it happens in this building."

Medlin was thrilled to join Crawford in the winner's circle.

"Any win is important when this is what you do for a living," Medlin said. "There's never a time when it's not important. It was exciting; any time you win a go-round at the NFR is something every kid dreams of, and to live it out firsthand was quite the experience."