Time to sign the kids up for summer camps

E-T staff report

As the school year winds down, now is the time to start thinking about what to do to keep the kiddos busy during the summer months.

The city of Stephenville Parks and Rec Department, Stephenville High School athletics, Tarleton State University athletics, 4-H and local churches are just some of the local entities offering summer camps.

Stephenville Parks and Rec

The Stephenville Parks and Rec Department is offering summer camps for all children ages 4-12 in grades pre-K through sixth. The program will run from May 24 through Aug. 13.

This program was designed to assist working parents, and follows the same schedule as Stephenville Independent School District, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The program will be located at Gilbert Intermediate School Gymnasium. Break Camps are hosted at the Rec Hall, 378 W. Long St., or Gilbert Intermediate, staff will inform parents and guardians of any location changes.

Registration runs weekly and will stay open through the summer. A field trip listing will be sent out to parents once it is finalized.

Parents can register their kids at the SPARD office, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; by calling the office at (254) 918-1295; or online through the department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleparksandrecreation

The SPARD also has some openings for summer swimming and track and field registration on its website. Passes are available for swimming at Splashville as well as registration for water aerobics and walking at Splashville.

Important times to note:

• Early release: until 6 p.m.

• Break camps: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Before care: 7-8 a.m.

Stephenville High School athletics

SHS athletics will host a variety of camps throughout the summer. Forms for all camps can be found at the SISD website www.sdville.us then click on Departments then Athletics.

The grades listed below are the child's grade for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

• Girls Soccer Mini Camp: May 10, 11 and 12; K-6th grades; at Lem Brock Field at Henderson Junior High; 4:30-6 p.m.

• Boys Basketball Camp: May 24, 25 and 26; 1st-9th grades; at Stephenville High School; Grades 1-5, 8-9:30 a.m. and grades 6-9, 10 a.m. to noon.

• Boys Soccer Camp: May 27, 28 and 29; K-9th grades; at Lem Brock Field at Henderson Junior High; grades K-6th, 8-10 a.m. and grades 7-9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Football Camp: June 3, 4, and 5; 1st-8th grades; at SHS Practice Fields and Green Room; grades 1-5, 9 a.m. to noon, and grades 6-8, 1-4 p.m.

• Girls Basketball Camp: June 7, 8, and 9; 1st-9th grades; at Stephenville High School; grades 1-6, 8-10 a.m. and grades 7-9, 10 a.m. to noon.

• Baseball Camp: June 14, 15 and 16; 1st-9th grades; at Stephenville High School; grades 1-4, 9:30-11:30 a.m. and grades 5-8, 12:30-3 p.m.

• Volleyball Camp: June 14, 15 and 16; 1st-9th grades; at Stephenville High School; grades 1-5, 9-11 a.m. and grades 6-9, noon to 3 p.m.

• Softball Camp: June 17-18; 3rd-9th grades; at SHS Softball Field; 9 a.m. to noon for all grades.

4-H Camps

Registration for 4-H summer camps at various locations is now open.

According to the May edition of the Erath County newsletter, the following camps are available:

• Erath County 4-H will be attending County Camp II at Lake Brownwood on July 5-7. Cost for the camp is $200.

• SURGE (Leadership Lab): June 21-24 at Camp Buckner in Burnet. Cost is $240 and the camp is open to those in eighth (graduated) through 12th grades.

• Southeast D8 County Camp: July 9-11 a Lakeview Methodist Camp in Palestine. Cost is approximately $125 and it is open to grades 3-12.

• Food Camp: June 29-July 1 at Tarleton State University. Cost is $25 and it is open to K-second and third through 12th grades.

• Sewing Camp: June 16-18 at Foster Home. Cost is $25 and it is open to K-second and third through 12th grades. Clover Kids only on June 18.

For more information on any of these camps, call the Erath County office at (254) 965-1460.

Texas 4-H is the youth development component of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, an educational outreach agency of the Texas A&M University System. Each year, the center offers a variety of fun and educational summer camps focused on helping youth develop important life skills.

Camps offered focus on wildlife, fishing, outdoor challenges, photography, woodworking and STEM, as well as County Camps, Horizons, Adventure Camps and Mission Possible Camp.

Each camp has a cost associated with it to cover expenses to the center. For more information and to register for any of the camps, visit texas4hcenter.tamu.edu/services/youth-camps-and-retreats/register-now/

Area churches

• Timber Ridge Church: Kids Camp 2021, July 16–20 at Riverbend Camp and Retreat Center, 1232 Co Road 411B, Glen Rose. Cost: $250 per child, for students that have completed grades 3-6. For more information email Clay Smith at clay.smith@timberridgechurch.com.

• Timber Ridge Church: Summer Youth Camp | UNITE 2021. Cost: $285, with a $50 deposit due by May 26. Includes all meals and activities for the whole week of camp. UNITE is for incoming 7th-graders, through graduating 12th-graders. For more information email Clay Smith at clay.smith@timberridgechurch.com.

• First United Methodist Church Stephenville: Glen Lake Camp and Retreat Center summer camps; Family camps June 18-20 and July 9-11, cost is $132; Trailblazer camp, June 13-18, June 20-25 and July 11-16, cost is $450. Trailblazer Camp is one combined camp for campers going into 3rd-6th grade in the fall of 2021. Pathfinder Camp is June 27 to July 2, cost is $450. Pathfinder Camp is for campers going into 9-13th grades fall of 2021; Expedition Camp is June 13-18, June 20-25 and July 11-16, cost is $450. Expedition Camp is for campers going into 6-8th grades fall of 2021. Trek Camp is July 16-18 and cost is $192. Trek Camp is an introduction to overnight camping for campers going into grades 1, 2, and 3 in the fall of 2021. For more information or to register for any of these camps, visit www.glenlake.org/summer

• Graham Street Church of Christ: Sonshine Christian Youth Camp at Camp Bandina. July 18-24. SCYC camper ages: completed 4th grade through 2021 graduates. Registration (by June 1) = $199; late registration (ends July 1) = $230. For more information and to apply for the camp, visit www.scycbandina.com