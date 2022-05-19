SHS Bass Club teams compete at THSBA State tournament

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Bass Club had two teams competing in the THSBA State fishing tournament at Lake Belton on May 14-15.

On May 14, Clayton Easter and Mason Barney finished in 41st place with five fish weighing 9.07 pounds. The first-place team weighed in at 15.39 pounds. Jaxten Grove and Gavin Williams caught one fish weighing 3.39 pounds.

On May 15, Easter and Barney caught five fish weighing 10.72 pounds, which moved them to 15th place overall with a total weight of 19.79 pounds. Both anglers won a $500 scholarship and an $80 Academy gift card. The winning team had a total weight of 25.95 pounds.

Grove and Williams caught one fish weighing 1.91 pounds for a total of 5.30 pounds for the tournament.

There were a total of 325 teams fishing, represented by 130 different school districts.

Easter and Barney will have one more opportunity to fish the Angler of the Year tournament in June on Lake Conroe.

Barney will finish his high school career earning a total of $5,500 in scholarships. Easter will finish with $7,250 in scholarships and plans on fishing for TSU.