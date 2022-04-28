SHS Bass Club competes in regional tournament

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Bass Club fished the THSBA Regional Tournament on April 9 at Lake Texoma.

Stephenville had seven teams that qualified for regionals. Two teams advanced to the state tournament that will take place on May 14-15 at Lake Belton.

Clayton Easter and Mason Barney placed 65th with 6.28 pounds and Jaxten Grove and Gavin Williams placed 69th with 5.92 pounds.

At the conclusion of the regional tournament, Easter and Barney were awarded their first-place Angler of the Year award and Tyler Traweek and Jayden Ferguson with fifth place.

Stephenville also won the West Division team award.