SHS Bass Team wins West Division Team of the Year title

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville High School Bass Club brought home the title of West Division Team of the Year for the second time in school history after another outstanding tournament on Lake Brownwood on Saturday, March 5.

Stephenville finished the regular season with 488 points to beat out Keller in second place with 480.

Clayton Easter and Mason Barney won the Brownwood tournament with five fish weighing a total of 13.15 pounds. Each received a $1,250 scholarship, and $250 Lews/Strike King gift certificate.

Jayden Ferguson and Tyler Traweek finished in 20th place with 6.67 pounds.

Coming in at No. 42 were Gavin Williams and Jaxten Grove with 3.78 pounds.

At No. 46 were Lexi Nelms and Mason Haynes with 3.52 pounds.

At No. 52 were Jonas Saldivar and Edge Thompson with 3.22 pounds.

At No. 68 were EJ Hiitola and Isaac Taylor with 2.40 pounds.

SHS finished the Brownwood tournament in second place with 23.60 pounds behind Azle with 25.73 pounds.

Easter and Barney also finished the regular season as the first place Angler of the Year team. Each will receive a $1,500 scholarship. Ferguson and Traweek finished as the fifth-place AOY team.

Both of these teams will be invited to the AOY challenge on Lake Conroe in June for finishing in the top 10.

SHS will have seven teams advancing to the regional tournament at Lake Texoma in April.