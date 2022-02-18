SHS anglers bring home top two places from Lake Whitney tourney

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Bass Club started the spring semester with a first-place team finish at Lake Whitney on Feb. 13, out of 199 teams.

Mason Barney and Clayton Easter finished first with five fish weighing in at 18.45 pounds. Easter also won the big bass weighing 9.09 pounds.

Both Barney and Easter won a $1,000 scholarship, $250 gift card to Lew's Strike King, and Easter won a pair of Costa sunglasses for his big bass catch.

Tyler Traweek and Jayden Ferguson won second with five fish weighing 13.55 pounds. Each received a $500 scholarship and $200 gift card to Lew's Strike King.

Lexi Nelms and Mason Haynes placed 15th with three fish weighing 8.33 pounds. Each received a $30 gift card to Academy.

Jonas Saldivar and Edge Thompson placed 80th with one fish weighing 2.21 pounds.

Colton King and Riley Helms placed 81st with one fish weighing 2.21 pounds.

Corbin Poston and Ben Kirbo placed 83rd with one fish weighing 2.12 pounds.

Barney and Easter are currently the first-place Angler of the Year team with 1,986 points with Red River in second place with 1,970.

Stephenville High School is also the No. 1 team in the West Division with 389 points, with Keller in second with 382.

The final regular-season tournament will be held on March 5 in Brownwood. The top 50% winners after the regular season will advance to the regional tournament at Lake Texoma in April.