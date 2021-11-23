SHS anglers compete in fall tournament

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Bass Club competed in its last fall tournament on Nov. 13 at Lake Lewisville.

Lexi Nelms and Mason Haynes finished in 10th place with fish weighing 10.47 pounds. Clayton Easter and Mason Barney weighed in at 9.32 pounds to take 13th place.

Other results include:

• 48th Jayden Ferguson and Tyler Traweek, 4.76 pounds

• 90th Jonas Saldivar and Edge Thompson, 2.19 pounds

• 94th Jadyn Richards and Banner Harmon, 2.09 pounds

• 100th Corbin Poston and Ben Kirbo, 2.01 pounds

• 101st Jaxten Grove and Gavin Williams, 1.99 pounds

• 108th Allen Moerman and Jakob Stockstill, 1.68 pounds

There were a total of 111 teams that caught fish out of 129 teams. There were 42 teams fishing in the West Division.

Stephenville finished in third place with a total of 24.55 pounds behind first-place team Red River with 35.69 pounds and second-place team Keller with 33.03 pounds.

Easter and Barney are currently sitting in second place with a total of 1,486 points for Angler of the Year behind a first-place team from Red River with 1,495 points. The SHS Bass Club is also the second-place Team of the Year with 289 points behind the first-place team from Burleson

The SHS Bass Club will be back in action at Lake Whitney in February.