SHS anglers win Lake Possum Kingdom tournament

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Bass Club started the season on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Lake Possum Kingdom as tournament champions.

Stephenville had 13 teams fishing and won the tournament with a total weight of 42.40 pounds. Team placing is based on the top three teams from each school. There were a total of 228 teams fishing in the West Division.

Clayton Easter and Mason Barney won first place with five fish weighing 26.52 pounds. Both anglers won a $1,000 scholarship, Academy gift cards and plaques.

Barney also won a pair of Costa sunglasses with his big bass catch weighing 8.5 pounds.

Colton King and Riley Helms placed 24th with a total of 8.82 pounds. Tyler Traweek and Jayden Richards placed 36th with a total of 7.06 pounds.

Other fish totals for Stephenville include:

• Lexi Nelms and Mason Haynes 5.03 pounds

• Justin Clack and Hayden Nimmo 4.92 pounds

• Jaxten Grove and Gavin Williams 2.72 pounds

• Cash Henson and Twiggs Montgomery 1.68 pounds

• Allen Moerman and Jakob Stockstill 1.52 pounds