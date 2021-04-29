SHS Bass Club has two advance to state

Submitted by D'Anna Green

The Stephenville High School Bass Club had three teams compete in the THSBA Regional tournament on Saturday, April 17, at Lake Lewisville.

There were a total of 293 teams that fished with 226 fish caught with an average weight of 2.86 pounds per fish/.77 pound per team.

The top 116 teams at the regional tournament advance to the state tournament on May 15-16 at Lake Texoma.

Stephenville had two advance to state.

Corbin Poston finished in 49th place catching two fish weighing 5.60 pounds.

Ben Kirbo finished in 54th place catching two fish weighing 5.07 pounds.

Jaxton Grove and Gavin Williams were unable to advance but had a great season.